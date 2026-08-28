Carahsoft and Galvanick have entered into a distribution partnership

Under the partnership, Carahsoft will work to make Galvanick’s cybersecurity threat detection platform available to customers in the public sector

Carahsoft VP Brian O’Donnell said the partnership will help government agencies access threat detection capabilities for OT environments

Carahsoft Technology will serve as Master Government Aggregator for operational technology cybersecurity company Galvanick under a distribution partnership between the two organizations. Carahsoft said Wednesday that under the collaboration, it will work to make the Galvanick platform available to customers in the public sector through its reseller partners and its various government acquisition contracts.

What Is the Galvanick Platform?

Galvanick is a behavioral threat detection platform for OT cybersecurity. The platform works to passively ingest and correlate data from a customer’s infrastructure, network and endpoints to detect threats via behavioral analysis. It then generates findings that are pushed onto the customer’s security information and event management system. These findings include recommended actions that customers can take.

What Did Carahsoft and Galvanic Execs Say About the Partnership?

Commenting on the partnership, Carahsoft Vice President for Cybersecurity Solutions Brian O’Donnell underscored the need for government agencies to easily procure offerings that can bolster critical infrastructure cybersecurity.

“We are pleased to partner with Galvanick to add its innovative OT detection platform to our portfolio. Together with our reseller partners, we are helping federal, state and local agencies gain the visibility and rapid threat detection capabilities they need to better protect OT environments from today’s evolving cyber threats,” O’Donnell said.

For his part, Galvanick CEO and Co-Founder Joshua Steinman said those tasked with defending government systems must be able to find threats speedily.

“Partnering with Carahsoft gives government agencies the ability to detect threats, in minutes instead of months. Now, government customers can purchase Galvanick, which deploys in hours, through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and the contract vehicles Government buyers already use,” Steinman said.