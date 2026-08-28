The 17,000-square-foot expansion boosts production capacity for electronic warfare and radar systems

The Forest site now spans 445,000 square feet, making it one of Mississippi’s largest defense manufacturing plants

The project is expected to create 100 high-skill jobs in Scott County by 2028

RTX subsidiary Raytheon has completed a $50 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in Forest, Mississippi, adding 17,000 square feet of production space dedicated to critical electronic warfare and radar systems. The project is expected to generate 100 high-skill jobs in the region by 2028, RTX said Thursday.

What Does the Expansion Add to the Raytheon Facility?

The newly completed space will serve as a hub for the production, testing and integration of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band pods for the U.S. Navy and the Australian government, as well as other airborne radar programs. The expansion brings the Forest site to 445,000 square feet of total manufacturing space, becoming one of the largest defense manufacturing plants in Mississippi.

With the latest addition, Raytheon has now completed three facility expansions at the Forest site over the past decade, representing a cumulative capital investment of $280 million. Previous expansions included a 20,000-square-foot addition in 2013 and a 50,000-square-foot radar production and testing facility completed in 2020.

What Did Raytheon Leadership & Government Officials Say About the Project?

“Completing this expansion underscores our long-term commitment to Forest and the state of Mississippi,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. “Together with state and local partners, we’re building the workforce, infrastructure and capabilities needed to boost production in support of critical national defense programs.”

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves welcomed the expansion as both an economic development achievement and a national security investment.

“Raytheon’s expansion is not only a great economic development win for Mississippi but also an important investment in America’s national security,” Reeves said. “This project will build on our state’s proud legacy while bringing 100 high-skill jobs to Forest. It’s another big win for Scott County and Mississippi.”

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, framed the project within the broader effort to rebuild domestic defense manufacturing capacity.

“Rebuilding the American Arsenal creates more opportunities and more jobs right here at home,” Wicker said. “These are critical jobs modernizing our military and supporting our troops — work Mississippi families can be proud of.”