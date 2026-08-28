CTC has received a $14.9 million contract for Marine Corps OT cybersecurity services

The work will protect facility-related control systems at Marine Corps installations

CTC and RMC Global will provide cyber assessments, architecture and compliance support

Concurrent Technologies Corp . has received a $14.9 million contract from Marine Corps Installations Command Government Facilities to provide operational technology cyber services for facility-related control systems, or FRCS, the company announced Thursday.

What Does the Marine Corps Contract Cover?

The multi-year award covers OT cybersecurity services for securing and modernizing FRCS in multiple Marine Corps installations. CTC will partner with RMC Global to deliver strategic and technical guidance, advanced cybersecurity measures, architecture and customized cyber assessments. The companies will also provide compliance support and policy development.

CTC President and CEO Chris Hamilton said the contract supports the company’s efforts to strengthen national security and operational resilience through advanced capabilities.

The award builds on CTC’s recent work supporting MCICOM’s FRCS cybersecurity needs. In April, the company received a $21 million contract to provide cybersecurity support for FRCS in the MCIPAC region. CTC also partnered with RMC Global under the award.

How Will the Contract Support Marine Corps Infrastructure?

The companies will support cybersecurity and operational monitoring for FRCS used at Marine Corps installations. CTC said the work is intended to support infrastructure resilience and mission operations.

Josh Ingraham , director of OT cyber solutions at CTC, said the award demonstrates MCICOM GF’s continued confidence in the company’s ability to plan and implement cybersecurity measures for mission-critical infrastructure.

What Is CTC’s History With MCICOM?

The contract builds on more than seven years of programmatic support CTC has provided to MCICOM GF. In February 2025, CTC secured a prime position on a multiple-award contract supporting MCICOM program management, operations, communications and facilities functions.

CTC holds Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 status as a certified third-party assessment organization, which the company said supports its ability to help government and non-government entities manage compliance and risk.