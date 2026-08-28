The National Nuclear Security Administration has awarded Parsons two new task orders under its anti-nuclear smuggling program

The company first participated in the Counter Nuclear Smuggling Systems Deployment contract in 2024

The latest task orders will be carried out in 25 countries in the Middle East and Africa until July 2027

Parsons announced Thursday that it has been awarded two new task orders under the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Counter Nuclear Smuggling Systems Deployment, or CNSSD, contract, expanding the company’s role in supporting U.S. nonproliferation efforts abroad.

The task orders, covering the Middle East 3 Region and Africa 2 Region, will fund counter-nuclear smuggling work across a combined 25 countries.

“These awards reflect our longstanding commitment to advancing U.S. nonproliferation objectives and national security by equipping partner nations with the technologies and capabilities needed to detect and deter illicit trafficking activities,” said Martin Boson, president of engineered systems at Parsons.

“We are proud to continue supporting NNSA’s mission across strategically important regions around the world,” he added.

What Will Parsons Do Under the CNSSD Contract?

The two new awards call for design and deployment activities within their respective regions, with a base period of performance running through July 2027 and four option periods that could extend the work through July 2031. With these latest additions, Parsons now holds seven task orders under the CNSSD contract, representing roughly $90 million in total awarded value.

Parsons received a spot on the CNSSD vehicle in March 2024, when NNSA selected the company for one of two positions on the multiple-award task order contract, which carries a ceiling value of $1 billion.

What Other Contracts Has Parsons Secured Recently?

The NNSA task orders follow at least four contracts that Parsons has secured in August alone. The company landed a position in the U.S. Navy’s $350 million Seabed to Space Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance multiple-award contract. It also secured a spot on the National Space Test and Training Complex Innovative Technology & Engineering – Space Test and Range contract from the U.S. Space Force, which could be carried out over a 10-year period and reach $981 million in total project value.

Parsons was chosen to provide chemical security training in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines under the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Cooperative Threat Reduction Integration Contract IV vehicle, with the first task order announced on August 17. Earlier this month, the company was awarded a potential $70 million task order as part of the U.S. Air Force Air Base Air Defense contract. The USAF selected Parsons to deliver implementation and sustainment services in the Europe-Air Forces Africa region.