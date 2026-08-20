Parsons Wins Spot on $981M Space Force NITE-STAR IDIQ

Parsons has landed a spot on the Space Force’s NITE-STAR space test and training vehicle

The multiple-award IDIQ has a $981 million ceiling across two five-year ordering periods

The 2026 Navy Summit will explore AI, autonomous systems and more

Parsons has won a position on the potential 10-year, $981 million National Space Test and Training Complex Innovative Technology & Engineering – Space Test and Range, or NITE-STAR, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Space Force to support the development of advanced space test and training technologies.

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What Is the Scope of the Space Force Contract?

Under the contract, Parsons said Wednesday it will rapidly develop, integrate and deploy space vehicle and ground system technologies across the space test and training enterprise. The company’s NITE-STAR team includes Blue Canyon Technologies, Orion Space Solutions, EnduroSat, Turion and Intuitive Machines.

In July, Parsons and 14 other companies secured spots on the multiple-award NITE-STAR IDIQ vehicle , which has a shared ceiling value of $981 million across all awardees and covers two five-year ordering periods. Awardees were required to meet qualification criteria that included a track record of delivering operational space vehicles and ground systems.

“Maintaining superiority in the space domain requires continuous innovation, realistic training environments, and advanced test capabilities,” said Mike Kushin , president of defense and intelligence at Parsons. “Through this contract vehicle, Parsons will bring together our expertise in space systems, mission engineering, digital technologies, and national security solutions to help the Space Force advance the next generation of test and training capabilities needed to address evolving threats.”

What Is NITE-STAR?

NITE-STAR is a capability development contract vehicle established under the National Space Test and Training Complex to accelerate the development of advanced space test and training capabilities. The program is designed to help ensure U.S. Space Force Guardians are prepared for operational scenarios and engagements against peer adversaries in increasingly contested space environments.

The initiative is intended to support the integration of emerging space and ground system technologies while providing the Space Force with access to capabilities from across the broader innovation ecosystem.

What Space & Air Force Contracts Has Parsons Received?

The NITE-STAR selection builds on a broader run of Air Force and satellite communications work Parsons has taken on this year. In March, the Air Force Research Laboratory awarded the company a $98.5 million task order to support command-and-control and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance software development under the second iteration of the Global Application Research, Development, Engineering and Maintenance program , or GARDEM 2. AFRL followed in June with a $73 million task order for continued research, development, and operations and maintenance support under the same platform, marking the company’s fourth GARDEM award of the year.