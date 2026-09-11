Claroty Public Sector has attained CJIS compliance status with the FBI

Fortreum served as Claroty’s cybersecurity assessment partner on the effort

The 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24 will explore agentic AI, OSINT and quantum risk

Claroty Public Sector has achieved compliance with the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services, or CJIS, Security Policy for its Claroty xDome for Government platform , working in partnership with cybersecurity assessment firm Fortreum.

As law enforcement and public safety organizations work to secure a widening set of connected systems while managing third-party risk around sensitive data, agencies and industry leaders continue to focus on operational resilience heading into the fall. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24 will bring together representatives from the FBI, DEA and other law enforcement agencies alongside industry executives to discuss cybersecurity in the agentic AI era, OSINT, quantum risk and the use of AI in intelligence operations. The event is happening this month, so don’t miss it — reserve your seat now.

Claroty said Thursday the CJIS compliance milestone demonstrates its ability to meet the bureau’s security requirements for protecting the confidentiality, availability and integrity of criminal justice information.

What Is Claroty xDome for Government?

Claroty xDome for Government is a software-as-a-service cybersecurity platform designed to secure operational technology across federal environments, including disconnected systems, low-bandwidth conditions aboard ships and remote deployments, military installations, and embassies and consulates operating in distant regions.

The platform is designed to give federal organizations visibility into cyber-physical assets such as industrial control systems, supervisory control and data acquisition systems, facility-related control systems and IoT devices. Its modular structure spans asset inventory, exposure management, network protection and threat detection capabilities, allowing agencies to manage risk and respond to threats across their operational environments.

With CJIS compliance now in place, Claroty said public safety and law enforcement organizations can apply its cybersecurity controls to identify, protect and monitor mission-critical control systems while handling criminal justice data.

What Did Claroty Public Sector & Fortreum Officials Say About the CJIS Compliance?

Jen Sovada , general manager of Claroty Public Sector and a previous Wash100 awardee, said the company is proud to achieve CJIS compliance as it continues to scale its public sector business.

“We’re committed to meeting the government security standards that allow us to bring solutions to government agencies that will fundamentally shift their level of operational resilience and reduce their risk, not only in the wake of a more perilous threat lifecycle, but also a changing regulatory environment, including new Executive Orders and CISA guidance such as BOD 26-04,” added Sovada .

James Leach , co-founder and CEO of Fortreum, said federal agencies such as the FBI need reliable safeguards against state-sponsored hackers, hacktivists and other adversaries that threaten the systems supporting daily operations.

“We’re proud to have worked with Claroty Public Sector to achieve CJIS compliance and strengthen protection for public safety and law enforcement agencies,” Leach said. “Together, we’re helping deliver meaningful risk reduction and greater resilience for the critically sensitive criminal justice systems these organizations rely on.”

How Does the CJIS Compliance Align With Claroty’s Broader Federal Push?

The CJIS milestone follows a stretch of expansion for Claroty across the public sector. In August, the company established Claroty Public Sector to consolidate its federal, state and local business and pursue FOCI mitigation. Around the same time, its xDome for Government platform reached “In Process” status at the FedRAMP High impact level .

Sovada has been a steady voice behind that growth. In August, she outlined a unified platform for cyber-physical systems risk visibility , pointing to Claroty’s coverage of more than 450 device protocols and 20 million protected assets worldwide. A month earlier, she stressed the need for human oversight and clearly defined decision boundaries as AI adoption accelerates across defense and national security operations.

That growth has come with new capabilities as well. In May, Claroty launched Claire , an AI-powered security agent for cyber-physical environments. The company also expanded distribution through Carahsoft and partnered with Corsha to bring machine identity controls into federal operational technology environments.