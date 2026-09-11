Andrew Maxey brings over 20 years of experience in composites engineering and technology development

Maxey will help set priorities for IACMI’s technical innovation and workforce development efforts

IACMI is one of the Manufacturing USA institutes focused on advanced manufacturing and workforce development

IACMI-The Composites Institute has appointed Andrew Maxey as executive vice president , effective Sept. 1, bringing the composites executive into a leadership role at the Knoxville, Tennessee-based Manufacturing USA institute, the organization announced Tuesday.

What Is Maxey’s Role at IACMI?

Maxey will work with IACMI leadership and staff to set priorities for the institute’s technical innovation and workforce development efforts. He takes on the role as IACMI plans to add 53 new ACE and METAL training sites by 2030.

IACMI is one of 17 Manufacturing USA institutes, a network of public-private partnerships focused on advanced manufacturing technology, supply chains and workforce development.

Who Is Andrew Maxey?

Maxey is a professional engineer with over two decades of experience in composites innovation, technology development and commercialization, design and project management and cross-sector collaboration. He co-founded Vartega, which joined IACMI in November 2015.

IACMI CEO Chad Duty said Maxey has been involved with the institute since its early years through Vartega’s membership and project participation.

What Experience Does Maxey Bring?

Before joining IACMI, Maxey spent more than a decade in engineering and executive roles spanning composites, energy and commercial industries. He served as Vartega’s CEO from 2014 through August 2026, leading the development, commercialization and scaling of carbon fiber and composites recycling technologies.

Earlier in his career, Maxey worked as a senior mechanical engineer at IPS Engineering/EPC and Enserca Engineering, where his work included equipment design, engineering studies, pressure vessel evaluations, piping systems and project management for oil and gas applications. He also held engineering leadership positions at CO2Nexus and FeyeCon USA.

Maxey began his career in sales engineering roles at Lohmiller & Co., Air Reps and Carrier.