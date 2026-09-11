RELI Group Unveils Agentic AI Platform for Federal Agencies

RELI Group has launched RELIability AI, a new agentic AI offering

The platform is built to help agencies shift from AI exploration to practical use

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore AI-driven modernization, federal shared services and more

RELI Group has introduced an agentic artificial intelligence platform designed to help federal agencies and other organizations convert complex information into actionable insights, speed up critical workflows and strengthen operational outcomes.

As agencies weigh how artificial intelligence can support modernization and migration efforts across government, industry and government leaders are preparing to discuss those priorities at an upcoming gathering. The 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will bring together government and industry leaders for discussions on using AI to accelerate agency modernization and migration, federal shared services, IT modernization, trusted information sharing and more. Book your spot now to join the conversation shaping the future of federal civilian technology.

What Is RELIability AI?

The company said Thursday RELIability AI is a next-generation agentic AI platform built to help federal agencies turn complex information into actionable insights and accelerate critical workflows. Drawing on RELI’s experience supporting federal health and national security missions, the platform is designed to integrate with agencies’ existing systems, business rules and operating environments and can be configured to address specific operational challenges, helping agencies move from exploring AI to putting it into practice.

Built on technology already in use across customer environments, the platform has demonstrated the ability to cut document processing time, reduce manual effort, speed up reporting and analysis and create scalable workflows that can be adapted to new use cases within weeks rather than months.

Jason Balser , senior director of data and AI strategy at RELI Group, said many organizations recognize AI’s potential but continue to struggle with applying it in meaningful, mission-focused ways.

“RELIability AI was developed to bridge that gap by combining innovative technology with deep domain expertise and practical implementation experience,” Balser said. “The result is a platform that helps organizations achieve greater efficiency, improve consistency and make more informed decisions while keeping people at the center of the process.”

How Does the Platform Build on RELI Group’s Federal Health & Cyber Track Record?

The launch of the company’s agentic AI platform comes after a series of federal contract awards across health and security agencies.

RELI Group recently secured a five-year contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for cloud security support . That followed an earlier task order to provide IT cybersecurity support for the Indian Health Service under the Department of Health and Human Services .