RELI Group won a five-year contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

RELI will support risk management and cloud environment protection

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RELI Group has received a contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide risk management framework and cloud security operations support services , the company said Thursday.

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What Will RELI Group Provide Under the CDC Contract?

Ken Hofgesang , chief delivery officer at RELI Group, said the CDC’s systems and data are critical to protecting communities nationwide.

“We are proud to bring our experience to this work and help the CDC maintain secure, resilient environments that support its mission.”

The company said it will support the CDC’s cybersecurity and compliance efforts under the five-year contract, focusing on managing risk and securing the agency’s cloud environments and information systems.

RELI secured the award through the GSA Multiple Award Schedule after competing in a procurement that attracted 30 bids.

How Does the CDC Award Expand RELI Group’s Federal Health Portfolio?

The CDC award adds to RELI Group’s growing portfolio of federal health cybersecurity and technology work.

The company has also supported other agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services, including the Indian Health Service, where it received a task order valued at approximately $22 million to provide IT cybersecurity program support .