Telos Secures ONI Contract for Expanded Cyber Risk Support

Telos has won a new award to strengthen ONI’s cyber governance posture

The contract adds subscription access to the company’s Xacta platform

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Telos has secured a contract from the Office of Naval Intelligence to provide Xacta.io subscription licenses and related technical services as part of efforts to expand the company’s cyber risk management support for ONI.

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The company said Thursday the award builds on its existing relationship with ONI and broadens the role its Xacta.io platform plays in supporting the organization’s cybersecurity mission.

What Is the Scope of the Contract?

Under the agreement, Telos will provide customer-hosted Xacta.io subscription licenses, along with technical services supporting the platform’s implementation, integration and administration. The Xacta.io capabilities are designed to give ONI continuous monitoring of its security posture and improved visibility into cyber risk across its technology environment.

John Wood, chairman and CEO of Telos, said the award reflects the strength of the company’s relationship with ONI and expands Telos’ role in supporting the organization’s cybersecurity mission.

“Federal organizations are moving beyond point-in-time compliance toward continuous visibility into security posture and risk,” Wood said. “Xacta.io is designed to support that transition by aggregating results from multiple security products across the organization into a single view while automatically mapping them to the correct controls for security validation.”

What Is Xacta.io?

Xacta.io is a component of Telos’ broader Xacta cyber governance, risk and compliance, or GRC, platform, which automates and streamlines cybersecurity and risk management processes across large, complex enterprise environments.

Launched in October 2025 , the tool accepts configuration and vulnerability data from a wide range of security tools, providing a single, comprehensive view of an organization’s security landscape, and imports data from industry-leading scanners, firewalls and other security tools to identify trends, make comparisons and report on findings.

Xacta.io applies Predictive Mapping to link vulnerabilities to controls, supporting faster, more informed risk decisions, and AI-driven automation to help organizations accelerate compliance decisions and strengthen risk visibility.

How Does the Contract Fit Into Telos’ Broader Federal Momentum?