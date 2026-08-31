Telos has won an Air Force indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support the Air Combat Command

Work under the contract spans cybersecurity framework modernization and artificial intelligence tool integration

The contract is worth $37.8 million and has a period of performance that runs through Jan. 31, 2031

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Telos a $37.8 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide cybersecurity, risk management and intelligence support to the Air Combat Command, or ACC, the Department of War announced Friday. The Air Force received 30 offers through a competitive bidding process before selecting Telos for the award.

What are the Details of the Air Combat Command Cybersecurity IDIQ?

Under the terms of the award, Telos will help ACC modernize its cybersecurity framework, with a particular focus on integrating emerging artificial intelligence tools and capabilities. Work under the contract will take place in San Antonio, Texas, and the period of performance is scheduled to run through Jan. 31, 2031.

What Is Telos’ Specialization?

Telos Corporation is an Ashburn, Virginia-based cybersecurity and IT risk management company that works to deliver secure, adaptable offerings in cyber governance, risk and compliance, identity, and secure networks. Its work spans cyber GRC through Xacta, identity services, secure networks, and TSA PreCheck enrollment, supporting federal agencies and critical sectors via cybersecurity, cloud and enterprise capabilities. Founded in Santa Monica and incorporated in Maryland in 1971, the company has roots as an early federal systems integrator supplying software for military customers.

What Other Contracts Has the Air Combat Command Recently Awarded?

A month before Telos landed the contract award, Air Combat Command’s Acquisition Management and Integration Center issued a potential $717 million contract focused on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. The AMIC awarded Leidos the five-year contract to continue receiving ISR support, subject matter expertise, intelligence analysis, threat mitigation and training and mission services. The work will benefit the ACC headquarters as well as subordinate numbered air forces, centers and wings in more than 35 domestic and overseas locations.