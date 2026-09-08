Ryan Brewer has joined True Zero Technologies to help develop the company’s growth strategy

As VP of strategic growth, he will develop multiyear strategies for priority federal accounts

Brewer will also build strategic alliances and enhance executive engagement

True Zero Technologies has appointed cybersecurity executive Ryan Brewer as vice president of strategic growth , the company announced on LinkedIn Saturday.

Who Is Ryan Brewer?

Brewer has more than 25 years of experience as a cybersecurity and business development executive in the federal sector, with a background spanning government, consulting, entrepreneurship and executive leadership. His career includes federal acquisition work such as capture and proposal development, along with experience founding and growing cybersecurity companies.

What Is His Role at True Zero Technologies?

As VP of strategic growth, Brewer will work on corporate strategy, market positioning, partnerships and the company’s long-term growth direction. He will be part of the executive leadership team, with responsibilities spanning market expansion and operational maturity. His work will include setting multiyear strategies for priority federal accounts and assessing technical differentiators and investment needs. The appointment comes as True Zero builds on recent federal contracting wins, including a spot on NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement VI governmentwide acquisition contract and a position on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Managed Enterprise Network Support Services, or MANNUS, contract . He will also engage with executives, develop strategic alliances and contribute to industry thought leadership.

What Is His Professional Background?

Before joining True Zero, Brewer served as a business development executive at Tyto Athene , which was recently rebranded as Quantum Sky . He was president of AVID INTEGRITY and chief strategy officer at Iron Vine Security, where he worked on corporate strategy, financial performance, market analysis and business development.

He was also president and founder of Macrae and served as a partner at Blue Canopy Group for five years. He founded GrayScout in 2012 and served as its principal until the cybersecurity company was acquired by Blue Canopy in 2014. The executive also served as a senior manager within Deloitte & Touche’s Cybersecurity practice.

Brewer held the roles of chief information security officer and director at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, where he was named CISO of the Year and helped modernize the cybersecurity program covering more than 300 federal systems.