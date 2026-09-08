Robert Williams will help oversee Maryland Technology Development Corp. investments in high-growth companies

He will advise on workforce policy alongside business, labor, education and government leaders

Williams founded Elite Eight Strategies to advise on AI strategy, commercialization and venture strategy

Robert Williams has been appointed by the Office of the Governor to the Maryland Venture Fund Authority and the Governor’s Workforce Development Board for a four-year term from 2026 through 2030, he announced on LinkedIn.

What Will Williams Do In His New Roles?

At MVFA, Williams will help oversee the Maryland Technology Development Corp.’s investments in high-growth companies, drawing on two decades of venture and go-to-market leadership. The authority backs firms expected to create jobs and drive economic growth in the state.

He will also sit on the GWDB, working alongside business, labor, education and government leaders to shape workforce policy. The board advises the governor on approaches aimed at helping residents gain employment, wages and long-term financial stability.

Who Is Robert Williams?

Williams is the founder and CEO of Elite Eight Strategies, where he advises founders, investors and public-sector leaders on artificial intelligence strategy, commercialization, partnerships and venture strategy.

His career spans more than two decades in technology and business leadership, helping drive digital transformation efforts through artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, telecommunications, quantum technology and enterprise software.

His previous roles include strategic adviser and head of revenue and partnerships at SandboxAQ , multiple vice president positions at Palo Alto Networks and leader of the independent software vendor and cloud sales center at Amazon Web Services .

Williams spent more than 12 years at AT&T, where he held multiple leadership positions, most recently serving as area vice president and general manager of the small and medium business segment.

In addition, Williams serves as board chair of A Path To Peace, partner and investor at CyberAlliance, board director at Anza Capital and a limited partner at Zeal Capital Partners.