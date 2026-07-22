Carahsoft and Panoptica have teamed up to distribute the latter’s Watchtower platform to the public sector

Panoptica’s platform offers SOCMINT and chain-of-thought reasoning capabilities

The 2026 Intel Summit will explore agentic AI, OSINT and more

Carahsoft Technology and Panoptica Technologies have partnered to make the latter’s Watchtower artificial intelligence-enabled threat intelligence platform and other capabilities available to government customers.

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How Will Carahsoft Support Panoptica Through the Partnership?

Carahsoft said Tuesday it will serve as Panoptica’s public sector distributor and deliver the company’s Watchtower platform through its reseller ecosystem and contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners contracts.

What Does Panoptica’s Watchtower Platform Offer?

Panoptica’s Watchtower platform uses AI-powered agents to accelerate threat detection and intelligence workflows for tactical-level intelligence delivery. The models are trained on data from security professionals operating in high-risk environments and incorporate social, cultural and political context to support analytical accuracy.

The platform includes chain-of-thought reasoning capabilities that help analysts identify the cause of terrorist or hostile activities and assess the probability of downstream events. It also includes social media intelligence capabilities that identify coded language, slang, symbols and emojis used by terrorist organizations to track emerging threats.

What Did Carahsoft & Panoptica Officials Say About the Partnership?

“Panoptica’s platform empowers analysts with tools designed to accelerate threat detection, enhance intelligence analysis and improve operational effectiveness,” said Michael Adams, senior sales director and program executive for AI solutions at Carahsoft. “Together with our reseller partners, Panoptica and Carahsoft are helping Government organizations strengthen mission outcomes and enhance situational awareness through Panoptica’s innovative solutions.”

Panoptica co-founder and CEO Martin So said the partnership will help get mission-critical software into the hands of the warfighter quickly amid an increasingly complex threat environment. He noted that Carahsoft’s relationship with the intelligence community and expedited procurement system will help the company deliver solutions in a timely manner.

What Are Carahsoft’s Other Public Sector Tech Partnerships?

Carahsoft has continued to expand its public sector partner ecosystem through a series of additional agreements. The company has teamed up with Rocketgraph to bring a high-performance graph analytics platform to federal, state and local government agencies.

Carahsoft has also partnered with Rhino.ai to distribute an automated system discovery and generative AI-based modernization platform to public sector agencies, while US AI has selected Carahsoft to deliver its Intelligent Computing Platform to government customers.

Rounding out its recent lineup, Carahsoft will serve as the public sector distributor of Zenity, expanding government access to its AI agent governance platform.