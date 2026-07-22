OpenAI executive Joseph Larson has taken a seat on Arkenstone Defense’s board

Larson heads government engagement at OpenAI

Larson once led AI and autonomy efforts for the Pentagon’s Project Maven

Arkenstone Defense has appointed Joseph Larson, vice president and head of government at OpenAI, to its board as lead independent director.

What Did Arkenstone Defense CEO Peter Dixon Say About Larson’s Appointment?

In a statement published Tuesday, Peter Dixon, co-founder and CEO of Arkenstone Defense, said Larson understands that new technology only strengthens national security when the government can put it to use.

“He’s helped shape AI policy inside the Pentagon, scaled one of defense’s fastest-growing companies, and now works at the forefront of everything defense tech and AI. That combination of experience will help Arkenstone continue building the operational foundation that allows more commercial innovators to serve the government,” Dixon added.

Who Is Joseph Larson?

Larson is a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, serving as an intelligence officer with the MAGTF Staff Training Program in Quantico, Virginia. He previously spent time as senior VP and chief of staff at Anduril Industries and as the Pentagon’s first deputy chief digital and artificial intelligence officer for algorithmic warfare, a role in which he oversaw Project Maven and helped establish Task Force Lima.

Earlier in his career, Larson held roles at Tulco Labs and Palantir Technologies and began as an antitrust and bankruptcy attorney at Sidley Austin. The University of San Diego graduate holds a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College and a juris doctor from Stanford Law School.

“The next generation of defense capability will come from commercial companies building AI, autonomy, cybersecurity, biotech, and other technologies at venture speed,” said Larson, a 2026 Wash100 Award winner. “But too many still underestimate what it takes to become a trusted government supplier. Arkenstone is solving that operational challenge at scale, making it easier for innovative companies to support national security. That’s an important capability for the ecosystem, and I’m excited to help shape the company’s next chapter.”

What Is Arkenstone Defense?

Arkenstone Defense is a Menlo Park, California-based company that builds infrastructure to help commercial companies meet the compliance and workforce demands of selling to the U.S. government. Its platform covers areas including payroll, personnel security, contracting support and accreditation.

The latest appointment came a week after the company named Jason Rathje, the founding director of the Department of War’s Office of Strategic Capital, as executive chairman of the board.