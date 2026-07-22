Former CMS official Kathy McCracken was named client relationship executive at RELI Group

McCracken will leverage over 25 years of federal healthcare and acquisition experience in her new role

She will support strategic positioning, proposal development and client relationships

RELI Group has appointed Kathy McCracken as client relationship executive , with her tenure beginning July 20. She brings more than 25 years of experience at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to the federal healthcare contractor.

What Will McCracken Do at RELI Group?

The Baltimore, Maryland-based company said Tuesday McCracken supports strategic positioning, proposal development and client relations, and helps convert federal policy developments into business strategies.

Mohammad Elias , founder and CEO of RELI Group, said McCracken has built a career focused on helping organizations navigate complexity, build partnerships and achieve results.

“Her ability to connect strategy, client needs and mission outcomes makes her an excellent addition to our team, and we’re excited to welcome her to RELI,” said Elias.

Who Is Kathy McCracken?

McCracken is a federal healthcare and acquisition professional who previously served as director of quality and governmental affairs at C2C Innovative Solutions. In this role, she oversaw health capture strategy and market intelligence.

During her tenure at CMS, McCracken spent more than five years as a technical adviser in the Division of Appeals Operations and more than 20 years as a health insurance specialist, with work spanning Medicare appeals and enrollment, as well as the agency’s program integrity organization. Her federal experience includes acquisition planning, statement-of-work development, technical evaluation panels and complex appeals inquiries. She also served as a Level III Contracting Officer’s Representative.

McCracken’s appointment follows RELI Group’s hiring of Jeff Plant as program director for health in April. Plant brought nearly three decades of IT program management experience, including 20 years supporting CMS, to a role overseeing programs across the company’s federal health portfolio.