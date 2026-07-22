Raytheon has secured a potential $3.4 billion contract extension for SPY-6 radar production and sustainment

The award will support the AN/SPY-6(V) radar family through 2031, with options extending work into October 2031

SPY-6 radars are designed to detect aircraft, missiles, surface threats and electronic warfare activity

The U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon , an RTX business, a potential $3.4 billion contract extension on July 15 for the production and sustainment of SPY-6 radars , the company said Tuesday.

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Barbara Borgonovi , president of naval power at Raytheon, said the company’s continued investment and commitment to ramping production will keep the fleet’s sensing advantage ahead of evolving threats.

What Is the Scope of the SPY-6 Radar Contract?

The contract modification expands on a hardware production and sustainment contract the company received in March 2022, covering production of the AN/SPY-6(V) family of radars along with associated equipment.

The extension is valued at $1.81 billion and is expected to be completed by July 2031. Should all options be exercised, the contract value would rise to $3.39 billion and the period of performance would extend to October 2031.

Work will be performed at multiple locations, including Raytheon facilities in Andover, Massachusetts, as well as sites in California, Arizona, New York, Connecticut, Maryland and other states, according to a Department of War contract award announcement.

The Navy awarded the contract through a sole-source acquisition, with Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C. serving as the contracting activity.

The latest award follows earlier contract actions under the SPY-6 program. In June 2025, the Navy exercised a $646.5 million option under the 2022 contract for additional SPY-6 radar hardware production. The action followed a $677 million modification awarded in 2024 for additional radar systems.

A separate $536.8 million contract awarded to Raytheon in June 2025 covers SPY-6 integration and production support. That contract includes options that could bring its total value to $2.89 billion and extend work through 2030. The Navy exercised a $515.8 million option under that separate contract in June 2026.

What Is the SPY-6 Radar?

SPY-6 is an advanced maritime radar designed to track and identify aircraft, ballistic missiles, surface threats and electronic warfare activity, giving crews a layered air and missile defense capability along with sensing range built for multiple mission types at once. SPY-6 radars are currently installed on two commissioned Navy ships and integrated on 11 others undergoing testing. The Navy plans to field the radar across more than 50 ships, including Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, aircraft carriers and amphibious vessels.