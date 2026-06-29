Rhino.ai has selected Carahsoft to expand public sector access to its AI-powered modernization platform

The platform is intended to help agencies analyze legacy systems and convert them into AI-ready processes

The technology is designed to accelerate modernization while reducing risk and preserving mission continuity

Rhino.ai has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to distribute its automated system discovery and generative artificial intelligence-based modernization platform to public sector agencies through Carahsoft’s reseller network and multiple government contract vehicles.

What Capabilities Does Rhino.ai Provide?

Carahsoft said Thursday the platform is designed to identify business logic embedded in legacy code, software-as-a-service and commercial off-the-shelf systems and transform it into structured processes and ontologies to support AI-driven modernization efforts within civilian, defense and health agencies. The platform is intended to help agencies reduce risk, strengthen service delivery and respond more effectively to changing public needs.

Michael Shrader , vice president of intelligence and innovative solutions at Carahsoft, said Rhino.ai’s platform can help government agencies address the challenges of maintaining legacy software while advancing modernization efforts without compromising security, transparency or mission continuity.

What Does the Partnership Cover?

Carahsoft will serve as Rhino.ai’s public sector distributor and provide government agencies access to its platform through NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners contract vehicles.

The Rhino.ai agreement builds on Carahsoft’s recent efforts to expand government access to AI technologies. Earlier this month, the company partnered with Cognition AI to distribute its AI development platform for legacy modernization and later announced an agreement with US AI to offer its Intelligent Computing Platform to public sector customers.