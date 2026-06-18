Carahsoft will serve as Zenity’s public sector distributor, expanding government access to AI agent governance tools

Zenity’s platform will help agencies identify and monitor AI agents across cloud, SaaS and endpoint environments

The platform will provide visibility into agent permissions and support the enforcement of security and governance controls

Carahsoft will serve as the public sector distributor of Zenity under a new partnership aimed at expanding government access to its AI agent governance platform.

What Capabilities Will Be Available to Government Agencies?

Carahsoft said Wednesday that Zenity’s platform is designed to help organizations discover AI agents operating in software-as-a-service applications, cloud environments and endpoints. The technology also provides visibility into agent access privileges and enables agencies to enforce governance controls when autonomous systems introduce security vulnerabilities, operational risks or policy violations.

The platform will be available through Carahsoft’s reseller network and contract vehicles, including the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services and The Quilt contracts.

Why Do Agencies Require AI Agent Governance?

As autonomous systems increasingly interact with sensitive data and mission-critical workflows, agencies often lack visibility into where these tools are deployed and how they operate. Carahsoft said Zenity’s platform helps organizations implement guidance from federal AI directives, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the OWASP Agentic Security Initiative. The platform supports risk management efforts through continuous discovery, runtime protection and policy enforcement capabilities.

“As AI agents become embedded in Government operations, agencies require more than visibility,” said Mike Adams , senior sales director and program executive for AI solutions at Carahsoft.

“They need governance, security and policy enforcement aligned with emerging frameworks and mandates,” Adams added.

The partnership builds on Carahsoft’s recent efforts to expand government access to AI technologies. The company recently announced partnerships to provide public sector access to Cognition AI’s development platform, Clio’s legal AI platform and Scale AI capabilities.