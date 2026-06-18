Amentum has received a contract from the General Services Administration to support logistics operations in the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility

The contract calls for the provision of AI-powered tools to enhance various supply chain activities

The firm-fixed price contract has a period of performance of 60 months and a value of $77 million

The General Services Administration has awarded Amentum a $77 million contract to support the logistics operations of U.S. military installations within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility using artificial intelligence.

What Are the Terms of the Amentum-USINDOPACOM Contract?

Under the 60-month firm-fixed price contract, Amentum said Wednesday it will deploy AI-powered tools for the monitoring, analysis and optimization of various supply chain activities, including demand planning, forecasting and catalog management. The effort is expected to benefit the Department of War and federal customers operating across Japan.

Commenting on the award, Amentum mission solutions business President Karl Spinnenweber said, “Our extensive experience in delivering turnkey supply chain solutions worldwide ensures we can support the GSA and INDOPACOM with predictability, reliability, and efficiency.”

How Else is Amentum Supporting USINDOPACOM?

Amentum’s contract with the GSA continues the company’s efforts to support the work of USINDOPACOM. In March, Amentum moved its Hawaii headquarters to a location in Honolulu four times the size of its office in Aeia to boost its capabilities to serve USINDOPACOM, which is headquartered in Oahu. Amentum’s office includes the new Center for Contested Logistics, a hub focusing on supply chain resilience despite modern warfare challenges.

In 2023, USINDOPACOM awarded Amentum a $441.3 million contract to provide cyber analysis and other services related to command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in Camp H.M. Smith in Oahu. The contract also included vulnerability assessments for C5ISR systems.