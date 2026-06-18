DTC has received an Army contract to support advanced defense communications capabilities

The contract covers resilient communications and mesh networking technologies for multi-domain operations

DTC North America President Aydin Mohtashamian said the award highlights DTC’s commitment to delivering mission-critical communications technologies

DTC, a Codan company, has secured a five-year contract from the U.S. Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, to support advanced communications capabilities for defense missions .

What Will DTC Deliver Under the Contract?

The Ashburn, Virginia-based company said Wednesday the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers the delivery of resilient communications and mesh networking infrastructure within a multi-domain operational architecture.

Under future task and delivery orders, DTC will provide support for the analysis, design, enhancement, testing, deployment, acquisition and sustainment of prototype communications technologies to meet evolving mission needs.

How Does the Contract Support Army Operations?

According to DTC, the single-award contract will support ongoing efforts to develop, test and deploy enhancements to classified telecommunications intercept and exploitation capabilities used by the Army and other defense organizations. The company said the effort is intended to help the Army maintain secure and adaptable communications systems in operational environments. The work will also support modernization efforts focused on multi-domain operations and interoperability.

“This award reflects DTC’s long-standing commitment to delivering mission-critical communications technologies that enable operational effectiveness across increasingly complex environments,” said Aydin Mohtashamian, who became president of DTC North America in January.

The award comes as DTC continues to expand its tactical communications capabilities. In May, the company acquired Adaptive Dynamics, a provider of anti-jamming and interference mitigation technologies designed for contested electromagnetic environments. DTC said the acquisition would strengthen its Spectrum Overmatch capabilities.