Booz Allen Hamilton, OpenAI Team Up to Accelerate Secure AI for National Security Missions

Booz Allen Hamilton and OpenAI have announced a new partnership to advance the deployment of mission-ready artificial intelligence across national security and critical infrastructure.

Booz Allen said Monday the collaboration is designed to support faster and more secure deployment of AI solutions for defense, intelligence and commercial operations, with the companies sharing mission and model insights to help tailor AI to complex operational environments where security, reliability and practical impact are central requirements.

AI’s use in defense environments is a key focus of Potomac Officers Club’s summer of Department of War-focused events. The 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 and the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 will both feature conversations among military technology experts from the public and private sectors on innovative use cases for frontier artificial intelligence. Register now to join these essential GovCon networking events!

“Keeping pace with fast-moving frontier models is mission-critical for our customers,” said Bryce Pippert, executive vice president leading ventures and partnerships at Booz Allen. “They need the best AI ready for real-world operations. Our partnership gives agencies and enterprises the edge to move faster and drive AI adoption across the most complex operating environments.”

Joe Larson, vice president of OpenAI for Government and a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, also weighed in. “AI is only as strong as the environment it runs in,” Larson said. “Our partnership with Booz Allen brings secure AI to the frontlines of national security missions and beyond.”

What Does the Partnership Entail?

The agreement gives Booz Allen engineers expanded access to OpenAI’s product roadmap insights, technical enablement resources and specialized training, with the additional support expected to help technical teams evaluate and integrate new AI capabilities more efficiently as models continue to evolve.

Booz Allen said the work builds on its multi-tier AI upskilling programs, digital badging and technical experience groups, which connect the company’s top technical talent with emerging mission needs to accelerate secure AI deployment for customers. The partnership also creates what the companies described as a feedback loop between model developers and frontline practitioners, enabling both organizations to move at the speed of technological change while delivering scalable AI.

Larson has been vocal about the importance of that kind of tight collaboration between frontier AI labs and their government and industry partners. Speaking at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit in February, Larson said AI models are outpacing how public sector professionals actually use the technology and stressed that agencies cannot deploy these tools effectively “without meaningful feedback loops to the teams that are actually building them.” The Booz Allen deal appears to formalize exactly that kind of loop.

How Does the Deal Fit Into Each Company’s Recent Momentum?

The partnership adds to a string of high-profile AI teaming arrangements for OpenAI on the government side. In May, Accenture Federal Services and OpenAI announced a collaboration to help U.S. federal agencies move AI from experimentation to production-ready deployment, including through the launch of an agentic lab and FedRAMP-aligned implementation pathways. Before that, in January, Leidos and OpenAI teamed up to integrate agentic and generative AI capabilities into defense, national security and health services workflows. And OpenAI is preparing to deploy ChatGPT on the Pentagon’s GenAI.mil enterprise platform as soon as early July, with the rollout set to reach more than 3 million defense personnel.

On the infrastructure side, AWS and OpenAI signed a potential seven-year, $38 billion agreement in November 2025 giving OpenAI access to hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs to scale its AI workloads.

For Booz Allen, the OpenAI deal comes shortly after the company announced a $720 million agreement to acquire Ultra I&C Mission Solutions from Cobham Ultra Group, a move aimed at bolstering its portfolio of mission-critical software, encryption and edge-compute products for defense and national security customers. Both companies already sit together on the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium, established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology in February 2024, which was designed to create guardrails and evaluation frameworks for AI safety.