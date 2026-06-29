LMI’s SHEPRD Digital Platform Launches on CDAO Tradewinds

LMI’s SHEPRD has been added to CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

SHEPRD supports military protection cells with a unified operational view

The Potomac Officers Club will host two DOW summits this summer

LMI announced that its SHEPRD digital threat management platform is now available on the Department of War Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s, or CDAO, Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, making the offering accessible through DOW’s artificial intelligence acquisition ecosystem.

As DOW continues expanding access to mission-focused digital capabilities, government and industry leaders will explore the technologies shaping the future of defense at the Potomac Officers Club’s DOW summits this summer. Register now for the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to hear discussions on commercial space relay, optical networks, AI and other emerging defense technologies. You can also save your seat today for the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 to join maritime leaders examining naval modernization, autonomous systems and next-generation capabilities.

In a LinkedIn post, the company said the availability of SHEPRD on Tradewinds follows the platform’s receipt of an “awardable” designation, indicating it completed the competitive assessment process for inclusion in the marketplace.

What Is SHEPRD?

SHEPRD is LMI’s digital platform designed to help military protection cells operating in contested environments prioritize risks, anticipate threats and coordinate defense by providing them with a unified, real-time common operating picture that combines asset data, threat information, terrain, routes and protection effects.

Launched in March, the platform uses live dashboards, three-dimensional visualization and optimization capabilities to help users synchronize protection operations, adapt to changing conditions, prioritize protection requirements and allocate resources.

According to LMI, SHEPRD also supports the protection of critical assets, geographic areas and maneuver routes while enabling standardized order generation and automated tasking based on operational conditions.

What Is CDAO Tradewinds?

Tradewinds is CDAO’s acquisition ecosystem designed to support alternative approaches to technology acquisition and procurement across DOW. The platform currently supports more than 120 DOW organizations and leverages existing acquisition authorities to speed up the procurement of capabilities.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a centralized platform featuring technology platforms intended for defense applications. It uses monthly vendor-submitted video pitches that are evaluated against federal standards as part of its approach to identifying technology platforms for government consideration.

In January, LMI’s SPECTR asset tracking and visibility platform launched on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace after receiving CDAO’s “Awardable” designation. The latest addition of SHEPRD expands LMI’s presence on the marketplace with another technology designed to support defense missions.