Unissant has launched MissionWORKS to help federal agencies reuse tested technology capabilities

The system uses a closed-loop process that combines technical expertise, reusable components and operational feedback

MissionWORKS includes AI and emerging technology tools for secure deployment, AI services, data simulation and knowledge workflows

Unissant has launched Mission-Wide Outcomes for Reuse, Knowledge and Scale, or MissionWORKS, a system designed to turn complex mission requirements into reusable, evidence-backed capabilities that can be applied to federal programs.

What Is MissionWORKS?

The Reston, Virginia-based company said Wednesday that MissionWORKS is a system that uses a closed-loop innovation process to combine technical expertise, reusable components and operational feedback, with each cycle capturing insights and proven patterns to support future capability development. Unissant said the system formalizes a method already in use within active federal customer environments, bringing shared artificial intelligence infrastructure and governance and oversight requirements together to support technology adoption.

What Technologies Are Included in the MissionWORKS Portfolio?

The MissionWORKS portfolio includes accelerator foundations intended to support deployment of AI and emerging technologies into operational environments, including iVerge for secure platform deployment, iForgeAI for governed AI-as-a-service, iVeris for privacy-safe data simulation and iContinuum for agentic knowledge workflows.

The portfolio also includes reusable capabilities such as Governed Agentic Testing, the Open Requirements Articulation Protocol, Intelligent Mesh as-a-Service and iExamen, a generative AI capability designed to support investigative case workflows. Unissant also said MissionWORKS includes iVision, a generative AI-powered image intelligence capability developed with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center.

MissionWORKS builds on Unissant’s efforts to support federal technology adoption, including its partnership with D-Wave Quantum to deliver hybrid quantum-classical capabilities to government customers and its CMMC Level 2 certification, which demonstrates compliance with cybersecurity requirements for mission environments.

What Did Unissant Executives Say About the Launch?

Ian Graham , vice president and general manager of federal civilian and health at Unissant, said MissionWORKS “shortens that distance” between a promising pilot and a capability people can rely on, and allows the company to prove capabilities on realistic data without exposing sensitive health information.