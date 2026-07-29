The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command has awarded Everforth ECS a $115 million contract to support the Nautilus artificial intelligence research program

The three-year contract involves the development, testing and integration of AI technologies into mission environments

Everforth ECS President Donnie Scott said it was an honor for his organization to work with the Army on the Nautilus program

Everforth ECS, Everforth’s federal government segment, announced that it has secured a three-year, $115 million contract with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory to support the Nautilus for AI Research and Development program. Nautilus supports research and experimentation done by the Army focusing on trusted AI.

What Will Everforth ECS Do Under the ARL Contract?

As prime contractor on the effort, Everforth ECS will develop, test and integrate AI capabilities intended for operational use. The work will emphasize secure development practices, thorough evaluation processes, mission assurance, and integration approaches that support human decision-making in environments constrained by bandwidth and computing resources.

The research conducted under Nautilus is expected to inform how the Department of War approaches AI adoption at scale. Everforth ECS will examine new methods for integrating AI with existing systems, platforms and operational workflows in an effort to identify repeatable approaches that can shorten the path from experimentation to fielded, mission-ready technology.

What Did Everforth Officials Say About the Contract Award?

Everforth ECS President Donnie Scott said the contract reflects the growing role AI will play in future defense operations.

“AI is reshaping how the DoW will operate in the years ahead, but realizing its full potential requires securely delivering that technology when and where it can help service members make faster, better-informed decisions in the most demanding operational environments,” Scott said. “We’re honored to partner with the Army on the Nautilus program to advance AI innovation, strengthen our nation’s defense technology ecosystem, and deliver capabilities that improve mission outcomes.”

Daniel Keller, head of the defense business unit at Everforth ECS, said the program marks a significant step in operationalizing trusted AI.

“Nautilus represents the next step in bringing trusted AI from the laboratory into real-world operational environments,” Keller said. “Our team brings deep experience delivering AI in bandwidth- and compute-constrained environments, and we’re excited to apply that expertise to help the Army develop, test, and operationalize AI capabilities that can be rapidly integrated across today’s and tomorrow’s mission landscape.”