VivSoft Technologies will modernize Air Force systems for aircrew scheduling, training management and readiness tracking

The ARES agreement will run through July 2030 under a competitive $100 million OTA

Air Force, Space Force and NASA leaders will discuss modernization priorities at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30

The U.S. Air Force has awarded VivSoft Technologies a $100 million other transaction agreement for the Aerospace Readiness Enterprise System , or ARES, initiative, the Department of War announced Tuesday.

What Is the Scope of the ARES OTA?

Under the firm-fixed-price OTA, VivSoft will modernize the Department of the Air Force’s systems for aircrew scheduling, training management, standardization and evaluation. The company will perform the work in Herndon, Virginia, with completion expected by July 22, 2030.

The OTA was a competitive acquisition that resulted in three offers. At the time of the award, the service obligated $3.53 million in fiscal 2026 research and development funds. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, or AFLCMC, serves as the contracting activity.

The award follows the Air Force’s earlier development of ARES as a unified platform to modernize aircrew operations and support readiness visibility for commanders. The initiative was developed by a cross-functional team led by Kessel Run, the Air Force’s software development organization, with support from Air Education and Training Command.

The ARES initiative is part of broader efforts to advance Air Force capabilities through modernization and innovation. Senior Air Force, Space Force and NASA leaders will discuss the future of air and space missions at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit tomorrow, July 30. Save your seat now!

How Does the Award Expand VivSoft’s Air Force Work?

The ARES contract adds to VivSoft’s portfolio of Air Force modernization efforts focused on software development, data capabilities and digital infrastructure. In April 2024, VivSoft received a contract from the AFLCMC’s Cryptologic and Cyber System Division to continue supporting Platform One, the Air Force’s enterprise DevSecOps environment. As part of the effort, the company worked on digital identity capabilities through its software offerings and the artificial intelligence factory accelerator, ENBUILD.

VivSoft also previously supported the DOW’s Unified Platform initiative. In January 2024, the company received a $15 million Strategic Fund Increase award to help design and implement an enterprise data platform for the DOW’s unified cyberspace operations system. Under that effort, VivSoft worked on capabilities to standardize data platform operations, support containerized environments and enable zero trust access for DOW users in multiple impact levels.