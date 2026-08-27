● Ibeos has reached a major flight-validation milestone for Genie

● Victus Haze marked the processor’s first on-orbit mission

● Genie enables AI-driven autonomy and real-time onboard processing

Trident Solutions subsidiary Ibeos has achieved space heritage for its Genie Space Edge Processor after the platform operated during the U.S. Space Force’s Victus Haze mission.

The company said Tuesday the milestone confirms Genie as a high-performance edge-computing platform capable of supporting national security, civil space and commercial missions.

“Achieving space heritage is one of the most meaningful milestones for any flight computer,” said John Moberly , Trident’s chief growth officer for space. “The successful operation of Genie on a U.S. Space Force mission demonstrates that high-performance edge computing can reliably operate in the demanding space environment while enabling a new generation of autonomous spacecraft capabilities.”

What Is the Genie Platform?

Genie is a Ryzen graphics processing unit-based edge-computing processor engineered to handle compute-intensive onboard tasks for spacecraft.

The platform supports artificial intelligence and machine learning inference; multisensor data fusion; real-time image and signature processing; space domain awareness; and autonomous mission execution. It is designed to bring computer vision autonomy directly onto a spacecraft, enabling AI-driven autonomy and real-time rendezvous and proximity operations mission processing in orbit.

Genie is designed to provide a scalable edge-computing architecture that can adapt to evolving mission requirements while meeting the reliability standards required for spaceflight.

How Did Trident & Ibeos Build Toward the Milestone?

Genie’s flight validation builds on a series of moves that brought Ibeos deeper into Trident’s fold. The two companies came together when Trident Solutions acquired Ibeos in March to expand its on-orbit computing and power systems portfolio, pairing Trident’s mission data processing and networking technologies with Ibeos’ power systems, batteries and avionics products. That combination followed Trident’s broader reorganization into three specialized divisions , including the Space Electronic Systems unit that now houses Ibeos’ edge-processing work.