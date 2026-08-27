Peraton and Graphiant will collaborate on advanced network services for federal operations

The network will use zero-trust access controls and segmentation to limit security exposure

The technology is designed to maintain connectivity during outages and cyberattacks

Peraton and Graphiant , a software-based networking company providing secure artificial intelligence-capable networking services, will collaborate on advanced network services intended to support federal operations.

Christine Palmer , chief technology officer of the federal civilian sector at Peraton, said the partnership strengthens the company’s commitment to providing secure, agile connectivity required for government missions.

Palmer will join other industry leaders as a panelist at the 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10 to discuss emerging technologies shaping homeland security efforts. Register now !

What Capabilities Does the Peraton-Graphiant Network Offer?

Peraton said Wednesday the partnership combines its mission integration experience with Graphiant’s networking technology. The advanced network will incorporate zero-trust protections that limit exposure through access controls and segmentation, supporting data-heavy operations and mission applications. According to the company, its governance and controls align with Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program standards and National Institute of Standards and Technology guidelines for federal systems. The network is also built to maintain connectivity during outages or attacks.

The collaboration builds on Peraton’s work with Zscaler to apply zero-trust security to government and enterprise network environments.

What Will the Partnership Between Peraton and Graphiant Deliver?

The collaboration is meant to keep government teams connected in dynamic mission environments even as security demands and operational tempo increase. The effort will build on Peraton’s role as a prime integrator on several complex federal modernization efforts.