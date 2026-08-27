The Army invited Lockheed to a Phase 2 evaluation following a June call for the Battle Manager Suite

The prototype merged live data from Aegis Guam and the Integrated Battle Command System

Lockheed integrated the system into the Fort Bliss lab within 24 hours of arrival

Lockheed Martin has cleared the Army’s second evaluation phase of its Guam Defense System Battle Manager Suite, running the prototype against a simulated island defense scenario at Fort Bliss, Texas.

The Army issued a call for a Battle Manager Suite in June, and Lockheed earned its invitation to the phase, according to the company’s news release published Wednesday. Less than two months elapsed between that call and the demonstration at the Army Tactical Systems Integration Lab.

What Did the Guam Battle Manager Prototype Do?

The prototype networked data from the Integrated Air and Missile Defense weapon systems slated for deployment to Guam into a single air picture, then applied artificial intelligence analytics to generate fire-direction recommendations.

Live data from Aegis Guam and the Integrated Battle Command System fed that common picture, which Lockheed said gives commanders a view of the joint operating area, including weapon inventory and engagement opportunities.

The system examined hundreds of tracks and recommended responses. Its open architecture took in new software, pre-planned warfighter responses, air task orders, airspace control orders and capabilities from other defense technology firms.

Lockheed said the suite was integrated into the lab environment within 24 hours of arrival and met all demonstration criteria.

What Does CommandIQ Bring to Missile Defense Battle Management?

CommandIQ, the Lockheed platform underlying the suite, applies algorithmic shot selection drawn from thousands of simulations.

Tiffany Marr, director of CommandIQ, Golden Dome for America command and control and advanced concepts at Lockheed, said giving commanders real-time status of every sensor, weapon and munition loadout alongside automated weapon recommendations lets them preserve interceptors while protecting assets.

How Does the Demo Follow Lockheed’s Valiant Shield Work?

The company demonstrated CommandIQ-based battle management at Valiant Shield 2026, integrating live and simulated data from participating systems,, including Command, Control, Battle Management and Communications; Aegis Guam; Terminal High Altitude Area Defense; and the Integrated Battle Command System.

That exercise also paired the AN/TPY-6 radar with Aegis Guam in an expeditionary configuration for simulated Guam-defense engagements.

In August 2025, Lockheed opened a command and control prototyping hub for Golden Dome at its Suffolk, Virginia, innovation center.