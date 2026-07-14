Lockheed Martin demonstrated integrated battle management and targeting capabilities during Valiant Shield 2026

The company connected sensors, weapons and command-and-control systems to enhance operational decision-making

Lockheed used its CommandIQ platform to showcase a battle management system

Lockheed Martin demonstrated command-and-control and battle management capabilities for converged fires, integrated air and missile defense, or IAMD, and long-range targeting technologies during Valiant Shield 2026.

What Capabilities Did Lockheed Martin Demonstrate?

The global defense technology company said it showcased its software-driven approach by integrating sensors, weapons and C2 systems in multiple domains to enhance operator decision-making. Using its CommandIQ platform, Lockheed Martin demonstrated a battle management application that provided operators with prioritized engagement recommendations based on battlefield conditions. The application integrated live and simulated data from systems participating in the exercise, including the Command, Control, Battle Management and Communications system, Aegis Guam System, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, Integrated Battle Command System and Air Base Air Defense System Missile Defense to provide a common tactical picture.

According to the company, the application also used artificial intelligence to evaluate engagement options and recommend responses for ballistic, hypersonic and air defense threats before digitally directing tactical weapon systems.

How Was Long-Range Targeting Tested?

Lockheed Martin also demonstrated the integration of commercial sensor data into operational workflows through a collaboration with HawkEye 360. The system produced unclassified target tracks using commercial sensor data before sharing them with the joint force. The company said the demonstration marked one of the first efforts to use unclassified commercial edge-based processing, exploitation and dissemination capabilities to provide on-demand signals intelligence.

What Role Did the AN/TPY-6 Radar Play?

The exercise paired the AN/TPY-6 radar with the Aegis Guam System in an expeditionary configuration for simulated Guam-defense engagements. The radar demonstrated the ability to operate in contested environments and detect, track and engage hypersonic threats.

The Valiant Shield demonstrations build on a series of recent Lockheed Martin C2 demonstrations across Indo-Pacific exercises. Earlier this year, the company showcased its Next Generation Command and Control prototype during Balikatan 2026 in the Philippines, following demonstrations of its Next-Generation Fires Application at Talisman Sabre 2025 and CJADC2 capabilities during the Keen Sword exercise in 2025.