Vanta’s Cloud Offering Achieves FedRAMP 20x Class C Certification

Vanta’s cloud agentic platform has secured FedRAMP 20x Class C certification

The platform helps agencies strengthen security and compliance operations

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will cover AI, cloud, cybersecurity and more

Vanta’s cloud-based agentic platform has achieved 20x Class C certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

As federal agencies continue advancing secure technology adoption and compliance initiatives, government and industry leaders will gather to discuss emerging modernization priorities at the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29. The event will feature discussions about artificial intelligence adoption across government; data, cloud and compute infrastructure; cybersecurity and compliance-driven initiatives; and more. Reserve your seat now to join the discussions on the technologies shaping the future of civilian government operations.

Carahsoft said Thursday it serves as Vanta’s public sector distributor to give agencies access to the latter’s agentic trust platform, training and related services.

In September, Vanta partnered with Carahsoft to facilitate the delivery of its cloud-based agentic trust platform to public sector organizations through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and contract vehicles, including the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and The Quilt contracts.

How Does Vanta’s Agentic Platform Support Government Agencies?

Vanta’s cloud-based agentic trust platform helps government agencies and vendors manage compliance and risk across complex cybersecurity environments. The platform supports more than 35 frameworks, including the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program, the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Special Publication 800-53, FedRAMP and Service and Organization Controls 2.

The company’s platform uses AI and automation to reduce manual compliance efforts, simplify workflows and improve visibility into security operations. Vanta’s offering is designed to help organizations align with federal requirements while managing continuous compliance activities.

What Did Vanta & Carahsoft Officials Say About the Certification?

Morgan Kaplan, head of public sector at Vanta, said achieving FedRAMP 20x Class C certification represents a milestone for the company and reinforces its commitment to helping federal agencies modernize security and compliance operations.

Kaplan said the authorization enables agencies to leverage Vanta’s automated trust management platform to streamline risk management, improve continuous compliance, and increase visibility across security ecosystems.

Brian O’Donnell, vice president of cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft, said the certification enables agencies to strengthen security and compliance operations through Vanta’s automated trust management platform.

“This milestone underscores a shared commitment to advancing modern, scalable approaches to compliance across the Public Sector. Together with our reseller partners, Vanta and Carahsoft are helping agencies accelerate IT modernization initiatives with FedRAMP-authorized solutions that support continuous compliance, risk visibility and operational resilience,” added O’Donnell.