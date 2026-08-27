VMD can compete for orders under a potential $5 billion TSA Screening Partnership Program contract vehicle

The IDIQ covers passenger and baggage screening at select airports nationwide

TSA will retain federal oversight of screening operations under the program

The Transportation Security Administration has awarded VMD , an Xcelerate Solutions company, a position on a potential $5 billion Screening Partnership Program contract vehicle , giving the company an opportunity to compete for future airport screening work.

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What Does TSA’s Screening Partnership Program Contract Cover?

Xcelerate Solutions said Wednesday the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers passenger and baggage screening services at select airports nationwide, with TSA retaining federal oversight.

Danny Olmes , president of Aviation Security at Xcelerate Solutions, said the award enables VMD to continue supporting TSA’s aviation security mission.

“This award reflects the confidence TSA has placed in our team and our proven ability to deliver high-quality security operations in some of the nation’s most complex airport environments,” Olmes added.

How Has VMD Supported TSA’s SPP?