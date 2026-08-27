Federal agencies can access Virtana and Gurobi Optimization’s technologies through Carahsoft

Virtana’s Agentic Observability Platform monitors AI systems, applications and infrastructure in complex environments

Gurobi’s Optimizer helps agencies make resource allocation and operational planning decisions

Carahsoft Technology has entered separate partnerships with Virtana and Gurobi Optimization to make their technology offerings available to government customers through its reseller network and multiple contracting vehicles.

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What Will Virtana Provide to Government Customers?

Virtana’s Agentic Observability Platform is designed to monitor applications, infrastructure, services and artificial intelligence systems in hybrid, multicloud and air-gapped environments. Carahsoft said the technology provides operational visibility in those environments.

The platform uses telemetry and system mapping to establish operational context. It flags operational constraints, traces them to a root cause and can trigger automated fixes without manual intervention. The technology covers four areas: AI applications and supporting infrastructure, application execution, IT infrastructure and end-to-end service health.

Virtana also partnered with Carahsoft in 2020 to distribute its monitoring and analytics suite .

Michael Adams , senior sales director at Carahsoft said that with the Virtana Agentic Observability Platform in the company’s portfolio, agencies gain access to advanced observability capabilities to help simplify IT operations, enhance visibility in complex environments and support the next generation of AI-driven initiatives.

How Will Gurobi’s Technology Support Agencies?

Gurobi’s Optimizer is a mathematical optimization tool for large-scale decision-making. Carahsoft said the technology can help public-sector organizations determine how to use resources while accounting for operational, regulatory and budgetary requirements.

The tool addresses resource categories including funding, personnel, equipment and time. Its optimization capabilities provide data-driven recommendations for complex decision-making.

“Public Sector organizations are increasingly leveraging advanced analytics and optimization technologies to make faster, more informed decisions that improve mission outcomes,” said Adams. “Gurobi’s innovative optimization capabilities empower agencies to solve complex resource allocation and operational planning challenges with greater precision,” said Adams.

Both Virtana and Gurobi offerings will be available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services and The Quilt contracts.