Peraton Launches Enterprise Agentic AI Platform

Peraton has introduced an enterprise agentic AI platform

The platform supports enterprise digital twin and predictive analytics

The 2026 Intel Summit will examine agentic AI, OSINT and cybersecurity

Peraton has introduced Peraton[x], an enterprise agentic artificial intelligence platform designed to support government agencies and organizations operating in mission-critical environments.

As government agencies continue exploring agentic AI and advanced analytics to support mission operations, industry and federal leaders will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24 to discuss the technologies shaping the intelligence community. The event will feature conversations on agentic AI, open-source intelligence, analytics, cybersecurity and other emerging capabilities. Reserve your seat now!

What Is Peraton[x]?

Peraton[x] is an enterprise agentic AI platform that enables organizations to deploy agentic AI capabilities in hours and allows users to interact with the platform using plain-language prompts. The platform was developed within Peraton Labs, the company’s research and development organization.

According to the company, Peraton[x] can ingest, analyze and model structured and unstructured data while supporting applications including program management, intelligence and situational awareness, acquisition and compliance, risk management, financial forecasting, document analysis and enterprise digital twin modeling.

The company said the platform is built on zero trust architecture and includes multifactor authentication, end-to-end encryption and role-based access controls. Peraton added that Peraton[x] is FedRAMP Moderate-compliant with a path to FedRAMP High, and can integrate with existing enterprise IT environments without requiring system reengineering.

What Did Peraton Officials Say About the Agentic AI Platform?

Steve Schorer, chairman and CEO of Peraton, said the company’s AI development team created an enterprise agentic AI platform that can rapidly process large volumes of data to help agencies accelerate decision-making.

“With its ability to instantaneously deploy, process, and make sense of large sets of disparate data, Peraton[x] will fundamentally change how customer agencies scale, accelerate decision-making, and drive program execution. By bringing this technology to market, we’re putting unprecedented speed and capability directly in the hands of those who serve citizens every day,” Schorer, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, noted.

Peraton Chief Technology Officer Todd Borkey said Peraton[x] is intended to transform how organizations optimize operations in real time by giving users broader access to enterprise knowledge and capabilities.

How Does the Platform Launch Build on Peraton’s AI & Leadership Initiatives?

The launch of the Peraton[x] platform follows several recent developments across Peraton’s AI and defense portfolio.

In May, the company introduced the commercial version of its Peraton Interactive Realtime Information System, or IRIS, an AI-driven decision-support system designed to assist analysts, mission planners and commanders navigating complex information environments. IRIS also received “Awardable” status in the Department of War Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, enabling DOW organizations to rapidly acquire and implement the platform.

Peraton has also strengthened its executive leadership team. Federal technology industry leader Bob Genter joined the company as president and chief operating officer in February, while former Army Under Secretary Gabe Camarillo was named president of Peraton’s defense sector to help expand the company’s support for military modernization and mission-critical defense programs.