The “Awardable” status expands defense organizations’ access to Vibrint’s quantum and LiFi technologies through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Quantum Circuit Factory is designed to accelerate the adoption of quantum computing across the federal government

Secure LiFi uses light-based wireless communications for secure, high-speed connectivity

Vibrint has received “awardable” status for its Quantum Circuit Factory and Secure Light Fidelity technologies through the Department of War’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

What Are Quantum Circuit Factory & Secure LiFi?

The Washington-based company said Tuesday the Vibrint Quantum Circuit Factory is designed to boost quantum computing adoption by accelerating the design, optimization and assessment of quantum circuits for operational use. The technology is intended to support long-term quantum readiness in the federal government.

Vibrint Secure Light Fidelity, or LiFi, uses light instead of radio frequency transmissions to provide high-speed wireless communications for environments requiring secure and reliable connectivity.

What Does Awardable Status Mean?

Products or services deemed “awardable” have undergone assessment via scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are determined to be available for procurement by government customers.

Government users with access to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace can view Vibrint’s demonstration videos showing how the two technologies can support evolving DOW mission requirements. The company said its offerings were recognized among a competitive field of applicants based on innovation, scalability and potential operational impact.

Tom Lash , CEO of Vibrint, said the company is committed to rapidly delivering advanced technologies to warfighters and praised DOW and CDAO for accelerating technology adoption.

The designation follows Vibrint’s recent expansion of its national security technology portfolio. In April, the company announced more than $1.2 billion in federal contracts to provide high-performance computing, mission IT programs, systems engineering and cybersecurity support for national security customers for the next seven years.

What Is the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace?

The Department of War developed the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace as the primary offering under its Tradewinds initiative, which provides tools and services to accelerate the procurement and adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, analytics and emerging technologies.