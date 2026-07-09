Jay Moorman will oversee software and sensor integration initiatives

Moorman previously guided CTI through its acquisition by Parsons

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Jay Moorman, a defense technology executive, has been appointed as CEO of the combined Qualis, InTrack Radar Technologies and Tektonux platform, a portfolio company of private equity firm Bluestone Investment Partners.

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Bluestone said Wednesday Moorman will lead the integration and development of its advanced software and sensor capabilities to support customer missions involving space domain awareness, missile defense and electronic warfare.

John Allen, managing partner of Bluestone Investment Partners, said Moorman’s experience in technology acceleration and mission knowledge will help the combined company expand its product and service delivery.

In February, Qualis, InTrack and Tektonux merged to combine capabilities and form a defense technology company.

Who Is Jay Moorman?

Moorman most recently served as CEO of Chesapeake Technology International, which was acquired by Parsons in 2025. Following the transaction, he became senior vice president at Parsons, leading rapid product integration and development initiatives.

Earlier in his career, he held leadership and technology roles at Bell Labs, Alcatel-Lucent and LGS Innovations. Before joining CTI, he served as SVP of CACI International‘s wireless solutions division, where he oversaw innovations spanning 5G communications, software-defined radios and resilient architectures.

Moorman said he is honored to lead the combined platform as it continues developing technologies against emerging threats.

What Capabilities Does the Combined Platform Offer?

The combined Qualis, InTrack and Tektonux platform develops specialized hardware and software designed to identify, track and respond to emerging threats. Its tech portfolio supports Space Force, Air Force and Army missions with technologies focused on sensor systems, space object tracking and electromagnetic engineering.

The Bluestone-backed company’s Phoenix NexGen User Experience Framework is designed to integrate AI agents into human teams to support missile defense and command-and-control missions.

The latest appointment came just months after former Parry Labs executive Dave Walsh joined the combined entity as chief strategy officer and executive VP.