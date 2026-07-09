Tyto Athene Taps Andrew Boyd to Serve as New CEO

Tyto Athene has named Andrew Boyd as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Dennis Kelly, who remains on the company’s board of directors

Boyd joins Tyto from IBM and brings to his new role decades of leadership experience in the defense and sectors

Arlington Capital Partners, Tyto’s private equity backer, praised Boyd’s technical expertise and existing ties to Tyto’s leadership team as key reasons for the appointment

Arlington Capital Partners portfolio company Tyto Athene said July 8 that Andrew Boyd will take over as chief executive officer . Boyd takes the reins from Dennis Kelly, who is exiting the top executive role but will stay involved with the organization through a continued seat on Tyto’s board of directors.

Arlington Capital Partners Managing Partner Michael Lustbader characterized the leadership change as an important moment for the company, pointing to Boyd’s deep technical knowledge and history of expanding technology-focused businesses as reasons he was selected to steer the company forward. Lustbader noted that Boyd already has working relationships with several members of Tyto’s existing leadership, including board member Ed Casey, Chief Growth Officer Sean Thompson and Chief Technology Officer Peter O’Donoghue, which he suggested would help strengthen the executive team. He also acknowledged Kelly’s contributions to Tyto and to other companies within Arlington’s broader portfolio.

For his part, Boyd said Tyto has already established strong capabilities in mission-critical networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and data services, adding that he sees an opportunity to help government customers address mounting pressure to move quickly, leverage data more effectively and build greater resilience into their operations.

Who Is Andrew Boyd?

Boyd’s professional history spans more than 20 years of leadership positions within companies serving the defense and intelligence communities. His work has centered on secure cloud systems, cybersecurity, identity and the use of data and artificial intelligence to modernize federal operations.

Prior to joining Tyto, he held the role of consulting federal defense and intelligence industry lead at IBM . Before that assignment, Boyd served as chief executive of two separate businesses, namely S2 Analytical Solutions and IDEMIA National Security Solutions , where his responsibilities included running product and services operations and pursuing growth opportunities for both.

Further back in his career, Boyd oversaw sizable national security technology initiatives, including work tied to modernizing information technology systems for intelligence agencies, and contributed to building up engineering, cyber and cloud capabilities within that community.

Before entering the private sector, Boyd served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, where he worked in space operations and acquisition.

What Does Tyto Athene Do?

Tyto Athene works with defense, intelligence and civilian federal agencies to deliver technology aimed at modernizing infrastructure, bolstering cybersecurity defenses and supporting communications systems. The company is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and maintains 11 offices spread across the U.S. and Europe.

Tyto is one of more than 200 companies that Arlington Capital Partners has invested in since the firm’s founding in 1999, with Arlington’s focus areas including aerospace and defense, government services and technology, and health care.