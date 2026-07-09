The U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command has selected SES Space & Defense for a five-year blanket purchase agreement that will access the company’s Flex portfolio

The contract is expected to expedite the Department of War’s procurement of Ku-band satellites

The agreement will allow military users in remote areas around the world to receive better satellite communication services

SES announced Tuesday that the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command awarded a five-year blanket purchase agreement to its Space & Defense subsidiary to provide managed satellite communication services for military users requiring reliable connectivity around the world.

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What Are the Technologies Involved in the BPA?

Through the BPA, the Department of War will be able to procure high-speed Ku-band satellite services. SES Space & Defense will provide managed connectivity options intended to help maintain communications where traditional networks may be limited or unavailable.

The contract will leverage SES Space & Defense’s Flex portfolio, which includes services designed for different mission requirements. FlexMove supports connectivity for users operating in mobile or stationary locations, while FlexGovSecure incorporates TRANSEC technology to protect communications signals from potential interception or tracking. The agreement also includes FlexAir, an airborne connectivity service developed with support from Satcom Direct Government and its Gogo Plane Simple Ku-band terminal.

“Managed services like Flex provide access to advanced SATCOM capabilities without the cost and complexity of maintaining proprietary infrastructure,” said David Broadbent, president and CEO of SES Space & Defense. “The managed service allows our customers to focus on mission objectives while leveraging industry speed, innovation, and efficiency to stay ahead of evolving threats.”

What Is SES Space & Defense?

SES Space & Defense is the U.S. government-focused subsidiary of SES that provides end-to-end satellite communications and network services for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies. The company combines multi-orbit satellite capabilities with terrestrial network infrastructure and managed services to deliver secure, resilient connectivity for mission-critical operations worldwide. In July 2025, SES Space & Defense appointed David Broadbent as its chief executive and president.