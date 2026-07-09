Nava can bid on work to provide IT capabilities under NASA’s SEWP VI governmentwide acquisition contract

The company received a Category B award covering Enterprise-wide IT Service Solutions

Nava will provide cloud, cybersecurity, AI and software engineering capabilities to federal agencies

Nava has secured a position on NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, or SEWP, VI governmentwide acquisition contract , a 10-year vehicle supporting federal agencies’ acquisition of IT products and services.

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What Will Nava Provide Under SEWP VI?

The company said Thursday it was selected under Category B, Enterprise-wide IT Service Solutions, joining the initial pool of 2,115 awardees announced in June. The award enables Nava to provide federal agencies with cloud services, cybersecurity, AI and software engineering capabilities.

Nava focuses on helping federal agencies modernize legacy technologies, maintain vendor flexibility and implement scalable, human-centered artificial intelligence tools designed to enhance services for employees and beneficiaries. The company added that the SEWP VI contract will create opportunities to support additional agencies.

The award builds on Nava’s recent federal modernization work, including a three-year contract from the Securities and Exchange Commission to modernize enterprise developer tools and a contract from the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a next-generation grants management system that will replace GrantSolutions.gov.

What Did Nava’s CEO Say About the Award?

Rohan Bhobe , CEO and co-founder of Nava, said the SEWP VI award provides a long-term opportunity to help federal agencies modernize systems using secure and resilient technologies.

“We’re honored to be selected for the SEWP VI contract, one of the federal government’s most trusted methods for procuring technology and support for agency missions,” said Bhobe.