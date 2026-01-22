The Department of Health and Human Services, or HHS, has awarded Nava a three-year prime contract to provide services supporting the modernization of the Simpler Grants Management initiative .

What Is the Scope of the Simpler Grants Management Contract?

Nava said the contract covers the development of a new grants management system to replace GrantSolutions.gov, which currently supports over 1,500 federal grant programs. The modular and open source system is intended to modernize digital experiences for grantmakers and recipients by enhancing how grant opportunities are published, applications and awards are managed, and funding decisions are communicated.

“We’re excited to continue working with HHS on Grants.gov by modernizing the grant management experience. This open source solution can help HHS simplify workflows, reduce operational costs, and improve digital services for grantmakers and recipients,” said Marvin McLain , vice president of program delivery and director of federal health program at Nava.

What Other Healthcare-Related Work Has Nava Secured?