Amentum’s Tim Saffold Discusses Surging Drone Threats

The number of unmanned aircraft systems, or UAS, illegally entering the United States borders and airspace has increased dramatically over the years, with over 27,000 drones detected within 500 meters of the southern border and 13,000 drone intrusions reported at power generation sites in 2024 alone, warned Tim Saffold, vice president of autonomous and unmanned systems at Amentum.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal Thursday, Saffold discussed drone threats to national security and what the government can do to address UAS risks.

What Are the Security Threats of Proliferating Drone Use?

According to the executive, Amentum analysts observe drones being used for surveillance or to smuggle contraband and weapons. He noted that the Federal Aviation Administration also receives reports of unmanned aircraft sightings near airports, which could lead to unintentional consequences, such as commercial aircraft aborting landings.

However, drone operations are not always noticeable or easy to detect. Saffold explained that UAS comes in various shapes and sizes. Some, he pointed out, can also move at high speeds or reach high altitudes.

How Can the US Counter Drone Threats?

Saffold shared that, to address evolving drone threats, the U.S. must remain vigilant and agile.

“The evolving threat landscape demands continuous monitoring, advanced technological solutions, real-time intelligence sharing and adaptive defense mechanisms,” he stated.

He also promoted the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to process large amounts of data in real-time and classify threats immediately.

“AI and ML enhance our ability to understand a drone threat, its intentions and the best response,” he explained.

Amentum Providing Counter-Drone Tech to Agencies

Saffold noted that Amentum is the “largest provider of counter-UAS services to the Department of Homeland Security.” The company’s left of launch counter-drone technology offers AI capabilities to enable advanced preemptive defense.

In a previous interview, Saffold shared Amentum’s holistic approach to counter adversary drones. He said the engineering and technology provider also utilizes AI/ML to analyze data and decision quality outcomes as part of its strategy in building counter-UAS systems.