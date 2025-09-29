The Chertoff Group has named three more executives — Mark Koumans, Phil Horvitz and James Smith — to its lineup of senior advisers.

Chad Sweet, Chertoff CEO and co-founder, welcomed their addition to the company’s team, saying in a statement issued Thursday, “Each of them brings unique perspectives and proven leadership capabilities that will be a tremendous asset to our clients.”

Federal Strategy Growth Advisers

Two of the new senior advisers — Koumans and Horvitz — will support Chertoff’s business development initiatives for clients in federal strategy growth.

Koumans brings to his role 34 years of federal government experience, including border security and immigration. He previously held executive positions at the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. His government career also included a stint at the Department of State as a foreign service officer. In the role, he had 12 overseas postings, including assignments in Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Berlin.

Horvitz, on the other hand, is a 40-year industry veteran, with a track record as an entrepreneur behind the establishment of large and small companies, as well as start-ups. His previous leadership roles include prior executive engagements at Amentum and AECOM as chief technology officer, as well as founder and CEO of General Data Systems and co-founder of Apptis. The technology expertise that he will contribute to Chertoff covers artificial intelligence, agentic AI transformation and cyber/physical convergence on efficiency, productivity and security.

Smith on Security Risk and Resilience

The third newly appointed Chertoff senior adviser, Smith, will cover the group’s security risk and resilience practice. He brings to the role more than 20 years of experience in the FBI, where he served last as the assistant director in charge of the bureau’s New York field office, according to his LinkedIn profile. His experience will provide Chertoff insights on national security, cybersecurity, criminal investigations and intelligence operations. Smith is currently vice president at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, providing strategic direction and executive oversight to the healthcare system’s various security and emergency management departments.

In July, Chertoff announced three senior adviser appointments — Troy Miller, Eric Leckey and Jim Williams — who were tapped for their federal expertise and leadership experience.