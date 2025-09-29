The Ingalls Shipbuilding division at HII has carried out the builder’s sea trials for the guided missile destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128) in the Gulf of Mexico.

HII said Saturday that the Ted Stevens is one of five Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers currently under construction at Ingalls, which, in 2023, delivered the Navy’s first-ever Flight III destroyer, the Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125).

Flight III Arleigh Burke-class DDGs

Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are designed with enhanced warfighting capabilities, including the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar and Aegis Baseline 10 Combat System. The Ted Stevens incorporates these systems, which distinguish Flight III ships from earlier variants.

Purpose of Builder’s Trials

Builder’s trials are conducted by the shipbuilder to assess the vessel’s performance and systems before formal Navy acceptance. Over several days at sea, Ingalls teams tested DDG 128’s engineering, combat and navigation systems, including evaluations of the vessel’s radar array.

Recognition for DDG 128 Efforts

Regarding the trials, Ingalls Shipbuilding DDG Program Manager Ben Barnett said, “The Ingalls and Navy team worked diligently to get DDG 128 ready for sea, and I want to recognize the team’s determination in reaching this major milestone.”

“Their efforts reflect the urgency we all share in delivering these ships with the highest quality and technological advancements needed to support the U.S. Navy fleet and to protect our national security,” Barnett added.