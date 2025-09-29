Wiz for Government Platform Certified FedRAMP High

Cybersecurity company Wiz has received High authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud security platform, Wiz for Government. The certification provides government agencies access to a proactive tool for reducing their cyberattack surface, the company said Friday.

The New York-based company’s platform achieved FedRAMP High after it passed internal and external assessments on compliance with 421 controls from the National Institute of Standards and Technology on handling high impact sensitive but unclassified data as defined under the Federal Information Security Management Act.

What Are the Wiz Platform’s Features?

Wiz for Government is designed to provide security, development, compliance and operations teams with a single view of risks across the entire software development lifecycle. It provides three modules: Wiz Cloud, Wiz Code and Wiz Defend.

It also uses the Wiz Security Graph to deliver end-to-end visibility from code to cloud to runtime. It works to provide agencies insights needed to speed up cloud modernization, adopt artificial intelligence securely and stay compliance-ready.

Overall, the tool’s unified platform design is geared to secure the most sensitive cloud environments, embedding security by design, streamlining posture management and cutting through noise for precise, real-time threat detection.

“Achieving FedRAMP High will make it easier for our customers to leverage Wiz to protect their critical mission workloads,” said Ken Kartsen, Wiz vice president of worldwide public sector.

“Our goal is to help the government create secure cloud environments that accelerate mission readiness securely,” the company executive added.