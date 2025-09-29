in Contract Awards, News

Core4ce Awarded $99M AFRL Contract Modification for Photonics Research

Core4ce, through its Azimuth subsidiary, received a $98.7 million contract modification to an existing Air Force Research Laboratory contract under the Materials Research and Survivability Studies, or MaRSS, II initiative.

Advancing Photonics for Survivability

The national security company said Thursday it will continue research efforts on advanced photonic materials to boost the safety, performance and resilience of U.S. aircrew, sensors, components and mission systems against extreme operational environments. Core4ce will research optical and photonic technologies, including engineered architectures, nonlinear electromagnetic solutions and advanced laser components.

“Every material we develop begins with the end mission in mind, which includes protecting against extreme environments, enabling next-generation sensors or enhancing survivability,” said Valerie Rossi, senior vice president of advanced mission solutions at Core4ce.

The modification elevates the contract’s total ceiling to $196 million, with research efforts continuing through March 2032. All work under the modification will occur at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

Remarks From Core4ce CEO

“Within Core4ce’s Advanced Mission Solutions unit, we are combining our strengths in data and AI with Azimuth’s materials science capabilities to deliver reliable innovation. This award underscores AFRL’s confidence in our team and the progress we’re making to keep U.S. forces ahead of evolving threats,” said Mike Morehouse, CEO of Core4ce.

