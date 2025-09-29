Leidos has secured a position on a potential $100 million multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide environmental impact statement and environmental assessment services for the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center. The award was announced on Friday via SAM.gov.

Solicited by the Department of the Interior’s Acquisition Services Directorate on behalf of the Air Force, the contract vehicle covers nationwide work supporting conservation, planning and programming for key environmental projects. The ordering period will run for five years, with task orders to be awarded on a negotiated firm-fixed-price basis.

Scope of Work

According to a presolicitation notice, the services will support compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act, the 2023 Fiscal Responsibility Act’s amendments to NEPA and the Environmental Impact Analysis process. Work will involve preparing environmental assessments and findings of no significant impact, conducting mitigation planning and developing environmental impact statements.

Additional tasks may include natural and cultural resource surveys, airspace and noise analyses, wetlands delineation, hydrogeological modeling and socioeconomic impact studies. Contractors will also assist with project management and public engagement, such as hearings, consultations and regulatory coordination.

Other awardees on the contract are Jacobs; Tetra Tech; Versar; HDR Environmental, Operations and Construction; and Stantec GS.