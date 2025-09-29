U.S. Marine Corps veteran Michael Hallinan has joined Caveonix as its new vice president of artificial intelligence .

The AI-driven cyber compliance platform said Thursday Hallinan will leverage his extensive experience in cyber, AI, product and startup leadership to oversee the development of agentic AI capabilities and evolve the platform into a distributed, AI-centric, cloud-native system.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Mike as our VP of AI—his deep roots in the intelligence community and fintech will supercharge our delivery of agentic compliance automation, cementing Caveonix as the undisputed leader in our space,” said Ish Boyle , CEO at Caveonix.

Who Is Michael Hallinan?

Hallinan served in the Marine Corps for over 24 years, gaining valuable experience as a member of the cyber and innovation lab. He served as deputy commander of cyberspace warfare and cyber officer for the special technical operations and the Cyber Command.

The executive was a product director at Robinhood, where he developed a machine learning-driven strategy to profile 20 million customers and prevent fraud and risky trades. He was VP and head of cybersecurity and digital transformation at AAA Mountain West Group.