Nava, Focus Consulting JV Receives State Department Contract to Modernize Passport Processing

Logo/navapbc.com
Nava logo. The State Department awarded the Nava–Focus joint venture a contract to modernize the passport processing system.
Nava

The Department of State’s Bureau of Diplomatic Technology has awarded the NavaFocus Consulting joint venture a one-year prime contract to develop an online consular adjudication module, or OCAM. 

How Will OCAM Transform Passport Processing?

Nava said Monday the new system will modernize how DOS employees assess and process the eligibility and completeness of passport applications. The module is intended to replace manual workflows and outdated legacy tools with a digital platform.

“Modernizing the passport determination process will ease DOS staff’s workload while streamlining the passport issuance process for all Americans,” said Rohan Bhobe, co-founder and CEO of Nava.

Previous Focus-Nava JV Projects

The Nava–Focus joint venture has previously collaborated with government agencies on modernization efforts. It received an 18-month, $4.3 million contract from the Department of Education to provide engineering support for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid program. The JV also recently completed a project to provide services supporting the Internal Revenue Service’s digital modernization efforts. The initiative focused on bridging organizational silos, introducing new operational practices, strengthening stakeholder engagement and enhancing administrative capacity.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

