The Department of State’s Bureau of Diplomatic Technology has awarded the Nava – Focus Consulting joint venture a one-year prime contract to develop an online consular adjudication module , or OCAM.

How Will OCAM Transform Passport Processing?

Nava said Monday the new system will modernize how DOS employees assess and process the eligibility and completeness of passport applications. The module is intended to replace manual workflows and outdated legacy tools with a digital platform.

“Modernizing the passport determination process will ease DOS staff’s workload while streamlining the passport issuance process for all Americans,” said Rohan Bhobe , co-founder and CEO of Nava.

Previous Focus-Nava JV Projects