Iridium Communications is offering resilience against global navigation satellite system jamming and spoofing with its new alternative positioning, navigation and timing product. The Iridium PNT ASIC, short for application-specific integrated circuit, is a miniature chip designed to provide a global backup to GPS and other GNSS networks in case of disruptions, according to a press release published Monday.

What Makes the Iridium PNT ASIC Different?

The chip works to deliver secure, satellite-based time and location data from pole to pole, ensuring service even in contested or GPS-denied environments.

“To provide this type of capability on a global basis has never been done before,” said Iridium CEO Matt Desch, an 11-time Wash100 Award recipient. “The size, low cost, and scalability of this solution to protect GPS is a major breakthrough.”

How Does the Technology Work?

Built for integration into consumer products and critical infrastructure systems, such as power grids, transportation systems and telecom networks, the 8mm x 8mm chip receives cryptographically secure time and location data from Iridium’s low Earth orbit satellite network which, according to Iridium, beams signals that are 1,000 times stronger than GPS and capable of penetrating buildings. The chip continuously verifies signal integrity, allowing GNSS-dependent systems to detect interference and maintain operations during disruptions.

Why Is the Iridium PNT ASIC Significant?

The PNT ASIC launch comes amid a sharp rise in GNSS interference incidents. A September episode of GPS jamming affected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s aircraft, while a recent outage in Qatar disrupted maritime operations. OPSGROUP’s 2024 data showed a 500 percent increase in GPS spoofing against commercial airliners in just a year. In 2019, the National Institute of Standards and Technology estimated that a single day of GPS outage could cost the U.S. economy about $1 billion, or roughly $1.3 billion in 2025 dollars.

When Will It Be Available?

Iridium showcased the chip’s capabilities at the recent Jammertest, where it maintained signal accuracy and timing under simulated jamming and spoofing attacks. The company is inviting organizations to apply for beta trials ahead of commercial availability planned for mid-2026.