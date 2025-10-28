Chris Hadfield Named Adviser at Kepler Communications

Astronaut and author Chris Hadfield has been named adviser at Kepler Communications , a company specializing in internet connectivity for space.

The Toronto-based company said Monday Hadfield will provide guidance as Kepler expands its communications infrastructure for human spaceflight missions, helping advance its goal of delivering real-time and reliable space-based connectivity.

“Chris understands better than anyone how critical dependable communications are to human spaceflight,” said Mina Mitry , co-founder and CEO of Kepler.

“His insights and in-space experience will help us strengthen relationships with customers and partners who are designing and flying the next generation of human missions,” he added.

What Is Chris Hadfield’s Role at Kepler?

Hadfield will advise Kepler on leadership, customer engagement and partner outreach. He will leverage his experience commanding the International Space Station to help advance the company’s communications infrastructure for human spaceflight and support its growth in the emerging market for crewed missions and commercial space stations.

With his spaceflight and global space exploration advocacy background, Hadfield will collaborate with Kepler’s executive team to showcase the company’s mission and capabilities to space agencies, commercial station operators and advanced crewed system innovators.